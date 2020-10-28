JACKSON – Governor Tate Reeves issued new mask mandates for certain counties during his briefing on Monday, Oct. 19. Among the counties named was Chickasaw.
The mandate brings additional COVID-19 measures to curb the spread of the virus.
Chickasaw County met the requirements for the new mandate because of the numbers of infected individuals.
According to the press releases sent out by the Governor's office, the number of infected per 100,000 people determined the extra measures.
“Counties must meet the following criteria for additional measures: more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents over a designated two-week period or more than 200 cases total over the designated two-week period (with more than 200 cases per 100,000 residents).”
The Governor addressed the issue stating that it was a preemptive strike to try and combat the virus before it takes root in the state and overwhelm the hospitals in the state.
“We’ve seen this before. We know what can happen if we allow this to get out of control, and so we want to be proactive to prevent that from happening,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “None of these elements are silver bullets. None of them will totally eliminate the virus. We have to allow for life to go on in the meantime. As we wait for a vaccine, our mission is the same as it ever was: to prevent our healthcare system from being overwhelmed. That has to be the focus.”
the additional requirements entail limiting indoor social gatherings to groups of 10. Outdoor social gatherings should have no more than 50 people. Face coverings will be required while indoors and interacting with the public without social distancing.
According to Executive Order 1527, the measures shall remain in effect for Chickasaw and the other counties until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11 unless other action is taken before that time.
The additional counties named in the order were Claiborne, DeSoto, Forrest, Itawamba, Jackson, Lamar, Lee and Neshoba.