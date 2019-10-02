CHICKASAW COUNTY – The Houston Municipal Separate School District received a “B” rating in the 2018-2019 Mississippi Department of Education Accountability ratings, but Chickasaw County’s other two school districts didn’t fare as well, according to the state figures.
The Chickasaw County School District received a “D” grade, but Houlka Attendance Center received a “C” rating in the 2018-2019 ratings.
The district is comprised of Houlka Attendance Center. A new formula was used to rate attendance centers this year. This procedure weights the high school results and the grade 3 – 8 results based on student enrollment in each of the grade spans. By that formula, Houlka Attendance Center received a C rating.
Said Chickasaw Superintendent Dr. Betsy Collums this week: “Although our overall rating was not what we would have liked for it to be, the district achieved highly in several areas. Our Algebra I scores and our third grade reading scores were ranked among the top 10 in the state.
“Progress has already been made to improve our rating for this current year based on Algebra I scores and anticipated graduation rate. Also, teachers will be analyzing data closely throughout the year to help each student improve. Many students were within a few points of moving up to a higher level.”
The Okolona Municipal Separate School District received a “D” grade, according to state figures.
Okolona District schools were rated as follows, according to the accountability rating: Okolona Elementary School “D”; Okolona Middle School “C”; Okolona High School “C.”
Said Okolona Superintendent Chad Spence this week: “The Elementary School rating dropped from a “B” to “D.” The Elementary students didn’t show the needed proficiency and growth in Language and Math in grades 3-5. Also, our 3-8 students in the bottom 25 percent didn’t show growth. In addition, the Middle School Rating went from a “B” to a “C””.
The Mississippi Statewide Accountability System assigns a performance rating of A, B, C, D, and F for each school and district based on established criteria regarding student achievement, individual student growth, graduation rate, participation rate, and college and career readiness, according to the Mississippi Department of Education.
Statewide assessments are used to measure proficiency and growth in proficiency for students in grades 3-8 and high school students taking end-of-course subject area assessments in Algebra I, English II, Biology, and U.S. History, according to MDE.