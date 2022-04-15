A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Pictured is the car under the tree.
Managing Editor
CHICKASAW COUNTY – Chickasaw County was once again in the path of a line of severe weather that rolled through the area this past Wednesday.
Fortunately, according to Emergency Management Director Linda Griffin, the damage was minimal.
She said that a tree fell on a car on the Natchez Trace, damaging the vehicle, but no one was injured.
She said that was the only damage reported as of Thursday.
robert.scott@djournal.com
Robert is managing editor of the Chickasaw Journal.
Updated: April 15, 2022 @ 11:25 am
