CHICKASAW COUNTY – Chickasaw County was once again in the path of a line of severe weather that rolled through the area this past Wednesday.

Fortunately, according to Emergency Management Director Linda Griffin, the damage was minimal.

She said that a tree fell on a car on the Natchez Trace, damaging the vehicle, but no one was injured.

She said that was the only damage reported as of Thursday.

