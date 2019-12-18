HOULKA – The Chickasaw County School District School Board approved a series of field trips and fundraisers during its 7 p.m. meeting Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Trustees:
--Were called to order.
--Adopted the agenda.
--Approved the following consent agenda items:
• Minutes from the Nov. 5 board meeting.
• Payment of claims.
• Budget amendments.
• Out of district travel.
Field trips: FTC Robotics Qualifier – Thomas – Oxford – Dec. 7; Frozen and Chuck-E-Cheese – Hillhouse/Moss – Tupelo – Dec. 13; MS Children’s Museum Burcham/Jolly/Eaton/Day – Jackson – Dec. 17.
Fundraisers: Cookbook Flipbook – Junior Class – Burt – (Dec. 4 – Dec. 20); Yearbook Sales – Journalism Class – Poe; Pullover/Sweatshirts in Houlka Colors – Poe – Theater – (Dec. 4 – Dec. 18); Sweatshirts/T-shirts – Journalism Class – Poe – (Jan. 21 – Jan. 31)
• Food drives
--Approved the financial statements.
--Approved the Food Service Procurement Plan for 2019-2020.
--Approved changes to the following accounts: Close 1341 Anchor Club into 1151 General Activity and move $132.52; close 1161 Elementary Activity into 1151 General Activity and move $128.75; and close 1328 Alumni Fund into 1337 Class of 2019-2020 and move $150.23.
--Accepted a donation from David Phillips for copies of printed material made (1520 color @ $.15 and 2180 black @ $.05 for a total of $337) for a recent conference.
--Approved the release of Joshua Buchanan to attend Tupelo School District where his mother works.
--Denied Danny Kelly’s request to be released from his contract by the end of the first semester.
--Recessed until the board’s normal meeting date of the first Tuesday in January.