HOULKA • The Chickasaw County School District School Board completed evaluation of its superintendent, and approved a principal, afterschool tutorial teachers, donations, and a series of field trips and fundraisers during its 7 p.m. meeting Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Trustees:
-Discussed the Superintendent’s evaluation. All indicators were satisfactory in the completed evaluation; Dr. Betsy Collums remains the appointed superintendent through this December.
--Approved Willie Mounce as principal for the 2020-2021 school year at a salary of $70,000.
--Approved Jessica Thomas and Pam Tuggle to work in the afterschool tutorial program.
--Approved hiring Regenia Jones in the cafeteria as a sub worker at $8 per hour.
--Accept the resignation of Michelle Moody retroactive to January 30, 2020.
--Approved Randy Jones as a non-certified substitute for the remainder of the school year.
--Approved Linda Nolan and Melinda Kopp to work as certified substitutes for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.
--Approved the following donations: $1,000 from Wal-Mart, $100 from International Paper for the softball team, $275 from Chris Turner for Robotics, two Easter baskets for the Class of 2022 to sell chances on from Dianne Simmons, and lunch containers/cases of water from HOPE to Health Council.
---Approved the following field trips: College Visit – Ole Miss – Murphree – (Feb. 25); Senior Beta Convention – Naugle – Biloxi – (Mar. 1 – 3); Chickasaw County Heritage Museum – Naugle – Houston – TBD; Junior Beta Convention – Collums/Woodard – Biloxi 0 (March 17 – 19)
---Approved the following fundraisers: Movie Night – Juniors – Burt – (Feb. 28); Bake Sale – Senior Legacy for Backpack Buddy Program – Karly Huffman/Stephanie Turner – TBD; Popcorn – Senior Beta – Moore/Naugle – (Feb. 10 – 24); Comfort Color T-shirts – Track – Hillhouse – (Feb. 17 – 28).
--Approved a contract with the Smiles To Go dental group.
--Discussed using volunteers for sports. The MHSAA(Mississippi High School Activities Association) handbook states that no school will be permitted to use a coach unless he or she is a full time certified employee of the school system.
There are several exceptions, however. According to the handbook, student teachers may be used as assistant coaches, and schools may employ a person who retired as a certified teacher from the Mississippi Public Employees Retirement System to coach.
An off site coach or non-certified district personnel (para-professional) can be the head coach in track, tennis, golf, soccer, volleyball, cross-country, powerlifting, archery, bowling, cheer/dance and swimming, bass fishing, chess or E-sports or an assistant coach in any sport.
A para-professional cannot be head coach in football, basketball, baseball, slow pitch or fast pitch softball.
The school using an off-site or non-certified district employee as s coach is responsible for submitting the name(s) to the MHSAA upon employment.
--Approved minutes from the Jan. 7th board meeting.
--Approved payment of claims.
---Approved a budget amendment.
---Approved out of district travel.
--Approved financial statements
---Approved the budget calendar.
--Approved the revision of the following board policies: CEA, EBBA, EBBC, GADAC, GADF, GBA-E, GBRI, JBC, JDB, JGCF,JGF, JRD, and DJD.
--Changed next month’s board meeting to Monday, March 2, due to a scheduling conflict. The change is effective only for that meeting. The board normally meets the first Tuesday monthly.
--Recessed.