HOUSTON – Chickasaw County School District Child Nutrition Director Lisa Voyles wanted to assure everyone, including the school board, that they are continuing to feed children despite the difficulties that are being faced with the breakdown in the supply chain.
She came before the school board during their meeting last week with a presentation about what they had been doing to make sure they kept food on the students' plates.
“We've had a lot of things about child nutrition in the news and on the national news, with the supply chains and food shortages and this that and the other,” she said. “Our friend Facebook has been right in there with them, and it has been a challenge, I will give you that, it has been a real challenge this year, but I started looking at some of the things I was seeing that were posted on Facebook, that said 'this is what's happening,' and I thought, ' I don't think that's what's happening here, because I'm in our schools all the time, I'm in a school every single day, multiple schools. I'm seeing the things that are going on in the schools and I thought, ' wait a minute, let's back up here for a minute and see what's really happening in our schools.'”
She broke down what qualifies as a USDA reimbursable meal, meaning that the school system gets credit for that meal.
Per USDA standards, there are five food groups that must be offered to students at lunch: meat, grain, fruit, vegetable and milk.
Cafeterias are required to offer at least one thing from each category, and the children are required to pick up three of the five, one of which has to be a fruit or a vegetable, for it to be a reimbursable meal and for them to be allowed to proceed.
“To know what you have to have for lunch is the key to everything. We operate under the National School Lunch Program. We train on this every year and we have to have certain components in our lunch for it to be USDA reimbursable. We must offer certain things, but to the naked eye, to the people that don't know what we have to have, then they don't understand what really does and doesn't constitute a meal.”
She showed demonstration images of what would constitute a meal.
One such example was a tray with milk, an orange and a half of a cup of broccoli.
“That is some of the pictures you look at and go, 'ew, that's horrible, what are they feeding those kids for lunch?' But, if that's what that child picks, and that's all they want, then that's what we have to let them have. That is not what we want our children to have, we want to encourage them to eat. Our job in the educational process here, and we really do have one, is to expose the children to different foods, encourage them to try different foods and teach them so that by the time they get out of school, they know that something exists besides the drive thru line at McDonald's.”
She said that while it is the bare minimum that is required, they always encourage kids to get more and to make a fuller tray.
They are even encouraged to try multiple fruits and vegetables at each meal.
She said that they offer a minimum of two different choices in each of the five categories every day, thus giving the kids a choice of each component of their meal.
Breakfast is a similar situation, except that they have to offer four components and students have to pick up three, one of which has to be a fruit.
“I just wanted everyone to know, for their own reassurance, that we are feeding your children and we are feeding them well.”
She said that now that it has been explained what constituted a meal, they could look more in-depth at the issues they had been having and how they had overcome those issues.
Where the real issue has come in is getting the food necessary to make these meals.
It has been a struggle for them to get food due to the supply chain backup that is affecting businesses all across the country.
“The supply chain issue has been a challenge. Our first delivery should have come the Monday that students started school, and it did not come, right off the bat. When that happens, you have to figure out what you're going to cook, because what we do is we make our menus and then order the food for our menus and then the food comes in. Our frozen truck comes in on Monday and carries the food that we're going to cook through the following Monday. When that truck doesn't come in, you don't have anything for Tuesday.”
She said that at that point, they go into the freezer and find something to prepare, and that they were fortunate enough to have supplies that carried over from summer school.
So, they did not worry to much initially, however, as the trucks began being consistently delayed, they began burning through their stores at a quicker rate than they were comfortable with, so a plan had to be made.
“Instead of saying what we're going to have and ordering it, we going to have to do that backwards. So, we made our menus for the second half of September based on what they had in the building. I told them that if they cannot walk in the freezer or dry storage and put their hand on it, then do not write it down. We're cooking what we have while we're receiving deliveries of what we're ordering, because we don't know when their coming or what they have. That food goes to the back. We're cooking what we have. By the time that we finished that two-week cycle, we had enough food stocked that we could do two weeks for October, and post them and cook it, and they didn't change. By the time that was done, we could make our two week cycle for the second half of October. We posted November menus for the entire month, because we have that food in our buildings.”
However, she said that this was not to say that there haven't been some hiccups along the way.
“We've had to go to our grocery stores a couple of times because our trucks were so late coming in that we can't make our menus because we have to have this food in order to do it, like our Oct. 4 truck came in Oct. 14. Our grocery stores, Mounce's and Grocer's Pride, have been so receptive and easy to work with.”
She wanted to assure the members of the board as well as parents of students in the district that they were doing everything they could to ensure that food was provided for all students.