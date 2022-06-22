HOULKA – The Chickasaw County Consolidated School District is looking to further the security on their campuses by adding a School Resource Officer (SRO) at Houlka Attendance Center.
“We’ve decided that SROs are something that we have just got to have,” said Superintendent John Ellison. “So, we’re going to hire one at Houlka, and then we’ll have one at Houlka and one at Houston. We are going to do whatever we have to do to pay for one, salary wise, because with everything going on, we think it is just that important.”
They are currently early on in the process, having just decided to move forward.
“Right now, we are in the process of just looking for applicants and trying to find some good ones. I’ve been working with Chief [Adam] Harmon and just talking about different ways we can go about this and do it.”
However, they have a timeline in mind.
“We plan to have one when school starts back in August.”
According to Ellison, there are many benefits to having the officer on campus, interacting with students and faculty on a daily basis.
“The authority part is important for sure. It’s peace of mind for staff and students, having that extra set of eyes there that maybe sees things differently than an educator does and can help point out those areas we can improve on, help monitor for things as they may come up, but then also, one of the biggest things we’ve learned through the SRO is, them building relationships with those students, gives those students someone they can go to, not just during school hours, but anytime they have an issue that thy need law enforcement help and guidance, those relationships are huge.”
He said that this also allows them to build that trust with younger kids in elementary.
“Our SRO, we also saw, got involved with the younger kids and meet them at a young age. Whether going to recess and playing with them or going to a building and helping paint security signs, them being involved and active really gives those kids another resource to rely on.”
SROs are also a vital part of the school safety planning over the summer.
“They help us in the summer, write our security plans, they help us revise our crisis plans, we conduct a safety audit twice a year, where they go around and they’ll give us a report on where fences need improvement, or there’s a lock that’s not working correctly.”
Ultimately, it is a matter of having that person on campus as a contact and a go between with the schools and police.
“Everything that has gone on has just really shown how important it is to have immediate access to a law enforcement official. Our law enforcement has so many things going on at any given time, that to have one that’s dedicated to our school, and that at a moment’s notice, we can call or that’s already there if something does happen; it serves as a deterrent, but it also speeds up the response time. So, we felt like we have got to at least have one at Houlka and one at Houston to put them in proximity to where we might need a police response.”
However, that is not the only improvement that the district is looking to make.
They are constantly improving their security measures at the schools and trying to make sure that the students, faculty and staff are as safe as possible when in school.
“We are looking at all security. We recently added new security cameras at the Upper, Middle and High School, we are looking to complete that project this year. We are going to expand on our shatter resistant glass at all entry ways and try and get all of those covered. We are in the process of working with an architect to add quarantine areas at the front of each building for security. We’ve got tabletop drills this month, where we’re going to go through all of our policies. We are just trying to make sure that when we come back to school, we’ve got a really good plan in place, and we’ve looked at everything we possibly can to improve security and safety.”