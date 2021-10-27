HOUSTON – When kids are in school, they want to not only learn, but to do so safely, and the Chickasaw County School District is taking steps to ensure just that.
“We have purchased hand-held radios for all principals in the district,” said Superintendent John Ellison. “They allow us to be able to communicate between buildings, principal-to-principal, we can also talk directly with fire, city police and the County Sheriff's Office with that same radio.”
This is especially important in relation to disasters that may befall the schools where communication may be altered or completely cut.
“We know that in the event of some kind of tragedy, a lot of times cell phones get overwhelmed. So, this gives us a way to be able to communicate, and also, an advantage over cellphones is that if we call in to somebody, we can talk to only that one person, whereas, with these radios, we can talk to anybody in the Sheriff's office or the police department, all at one time. I think that's a big safety measure to go along with the School Resource Officer (SRO), he has a radio, and it also allows us at ballgames to be able to talk directly with law enforcement. So, that's one thing we've done.”
As mentioned, they hired an SRO for the Houston schools, and are currently working towards one for Houlka as well.
The Houston Schools have Howard Parker, a 27-year veteran of law enforcement, as their SRO.
However, they also are actively taking other steps to make the buildings themselves safer for students and staff.
“We brought in a safety consultant, and we're looking at some quarantine entryways that will help with COVID and some other things, we're looking at different types of glass to go across some of our areas that have a lot of kids and easy access. The cafeterias are ones that stand out, you don't want a lot of glass there. So, we're looking at ways to make that glass stronger. It's just ways to beef up security, especially looking at glass areas.”
The other safety measure they are looking at involves entrances and how to regulate them.
“The other thing is just trying to make sure we secure all of our entrances and gates, whether it be by duty people monitoring or if it's campus facilities after hours, making sure that they're locked and that they're taking care of. We've also made some upgrades to our security cameras, to try to make them a little better as far as being able to monitor campuses.”
Ellison said that while these are the actions they are actively taking, there will be more, they just want to make school as safe for the students as possible.
“I think there's some other things coming, I am talking with some different ones now, but those are the main ones now that we have started with.”