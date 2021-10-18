HOUSTON – The Chickasaw School District, which is comprised of Houston and Houlka, will no longer be requiring masks in school, and will instead be strongly recommending them.
This move comes after drastic decreases in the number of cases and quarantines that the district has seen following the virtual period for Houston schools.
“What I was looking for was to get percentages low enough between positives and quarantines to a manageable point,” said Superintendent John Ellison. “The masks were a way to help us prevent positive students from sending close contacts home. Our positive numbers need to get low enough where we're not sending tons of kids home as close contacts.”
So, he watched the numbers for a period of approximately two and a half weeks and saw the percentages drop exponentially.
“So for about two and a half weeks I watched [the numbers] and they dropped almost 50 percent after we came back from virtual. They dropped again the following week, and then as of Friday of last week, when I ran the numbers again, we were down to single digit positives, and at that point, we felt like we could mitigate that few positive cases and still not have to send a lot of kids home. That's what really drove the decision.”
The main concern of the district is keeping kids in school and learning, and, so far, the numbers seem to reflect them being able to do just that.
“It is the lowest numbers we've had probably since the whole thing started, we were in the mid-20's as a district as far as quarantined students and single digits positives.”
Ellison said that he knew that masks were not popular, however, he said that they helped mitigate a mass quarantine and that was the reasoning behind the continued requirement of them when it was in effect.
“I know masks get old, I know it's harder to teach with a mask, I know kids get tired of the masks, so when we felt like we got to the point that we could do it and not jeopardize kids being in school, we were planing to try it and I felt like we hit that point.”
The situation is fluid as are most things currently. If the numbers begin to rise, or there appears to be an outbreak happening or anything detrimental to students and staff well being, then they will have to revisit the decision.
“I am still monitoring [the numbers] very closely. We've seen a few cases pop up this week, so we will definitely keep our eye on those and try to watch for spikes in certain areas. If we see a spike in one building, that may be a case where we have to go back and do something different. The way I explained it to the board is we've got several layers of defense or protection. We've got social distancing, disinfecting, cleaning, trying not to put large groups together inside buildings, all those things we will continue doing. We just peeled one layer back with the masks, and left everything else in place, and if it continues to go down, I hope at some point we can peel another layer off, but if it goes the other direction, we may have to go back and forth until we get beyond this thing.”
There are still benefits to wearing masks in school even though they are not required, because they allow students to avoid close contact quarantine at a much closer distance than without.
“If you don't have a mask on, then the close contact radius is six feet, if you have a mask on, the contact radius is three feet. The difference in three and six feet may not seem like a lot, but everybody has been in a classroom, and when you think about a classroom that's got 26-27 kids in it, within three feet, you may be a close contact to maybe three kids in that class, whereas, at six feet, you may hit seven or eight kids at that time.”
The distance would also play a huge factor in the high school setting, because students have eight class periods per day, so they would come into contact with several students in each class, and could lead to a significantly larger quarantine number.
Ellison said that he just wanted to let people know that they were not just making the decisions lightly, they were letting the numbers guide them every step of the way.
“I want people to know that we are going to try and make decisions based on numbers, actual data, and try to make sure we can keep kids at school. I was the high school principal that had to look at a group of graduating seniors and tell them that we're not going to have graduation on the field. I was the high school principal when we had to shut down basketball for two weeks, I've seen seniors miss their last performance with the band. So, I don't want to have to do that to any kids, I don't want them to have to miss that, so we're just trying to find that line where we can give kids more freedom and as much of a normal school experience as possible, but yet keep them at school, because we want them here and they need to be here, but also just for the things they miss. These kids have missed a lot.”
He said that they would continue fighting to keep things as normal as possible and adjust their levels of mitigation based on the numbers that they saw.