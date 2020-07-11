HOULKA -- The Chickasaw County School Board accepted Superintendent Dr. Betsy Collums’ resignation during its regular monthly meeting Thursday, June 25 at the County Superintendent's Office.
Board members present were: Michelle Collums, Jamie Earp, Ruby Hollin, Kenneth Linton, and Tina Pullen. Superintendent Dr. Collums, School Business Officer Connie Phillips, School Board Attorney Phil Tutor, Principal Willie Mounce, and Mary Margaret Williams with Tabb Insurance.
Board Chair Michelle Collums called the meeting to order. Mr. Hollin gave the invocation.
The board took the following actions. All votes were unanimous unless otherwise noted.
Trustees:
Accepted Superintendent Dr. Collums' request to be released from her contract effective June 30, 2020. Trustees acted after she shared with the board that she had decided to retire.
Her resignation took effect a day before the district was to officially start to merge July1 with the Houston School District.
The consolidation will be an administrative consolidation, not a building consolidation. The two districts will continue to operate under separate budgets until the new district begins official operation July 1, 2021.
Dr. Collums became superintendent, an elective position, in January, 2012, according to State Board of Education records.
Efforts to reach Dr. Collums for comment this week weren’t successful.
Houston superintendent Tony Cook, even though he’s not named in the state legislative bill mandating consolidation, is responsible for organizing and transitioning the two districts into one by the effective date of July 1, 2021, which is when the new district officially begins operations.
Paragraph 2 of Senate Bill 2463, passed in 2017 and signed into law later that year, puts the sole final administrative power in the hands of Superintendent Cook and takes it away from the two current school boards.
The Houston superintendent will be responsible for running both districts from July 1, 2020 to June 30 of 2021, although each district will continue to operate under separate budgets until the new district assumes operation next year.
The new district will be called the Chickasaw County School District, and the new district’s central office will remain in Houston.
There is no requirement to close any buildings or modify any zone lines, but the statute (requiring consolidation) does not preclude the new board -- whose members will be elected this November -- from doing that in the future if it sees fit.
The bill keeps the Houlka Wildcats and Houston Hilltoppers team names and does not include busing students.
In other action, trustees:
--Adopted the agenda.
--Approved the insurance renewal premium with Liberty Mutual in the amount of $122,183.00 for the 2020-2021 school year. Mary Margaret Williams shared that she was unable to get a second quote.
--Approved the payment of claims (#12824-12852 and #19552).
--Approved the Dual Credit and Middle School Agreement with Itawamba Community College for the 2020-2021 school year.
--Approved membership with PREPS for the 2020-2021 school year.
--Approved hiring Steven Newell as a special education teacher at AO on the salary scale for the 2020-2021 school year.
--Approved Britten Haire as a bus driver at a salary of $6,865.40 for the 2020-2021 school year pending certification.
--Approved Cody Turman as junior high boys basketball coach at a supplement of $1,250 for the 2020-2021 school year.
--Approved Cody Turman as a sub bus driver to the 2020-2021 school year pending certification.
--Approved Scott Petroleum at a cost of .999 cents per gallon with no service fees.
--Approved rescinding Kristen Woodard's contract for FY 21 and accepting her resignation.
--Approved the release of Trinity Buggs to attend Tupelo Public School District where her mother works for the 2020-2021 school year.
--Approved the release of Jase Irvin to attend Houston School District for the 2020-2021 school year.
--Approved the Special Education Application and Assurances for FY 21.
--Approved the contract with Lisa Wester for psychometrist services at
$450.00 per day and mileage at the state rate for July 1, 2020 through June 30,
2021.
--Approved Connie Phillips for mileage at the state rate to take deposits to the bank ----Reviewed handbooks.
. --Heard Connie Phillips share that the Budget Hearing would be Thursday July 23 at 6 p.m.. The July meeting will be on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
--Adjourned.