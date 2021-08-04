CHICKASAW • The three schools in Chickasaw County are taking different approaches as far as requiring masks when students return to school this week.
Houston and Houlka, now consolidated to make up the Chickasaw County School District, will not be requiring students to mask up, and instead will strongly recommend that non-vaccinated students wear masks.
Okolona, however, is requiring students to wear masks.
Chickasaw trustees met last Tuesday to discuss the matter.
While in session, the board consulted with the two school nurses and decided upon which course to take.
Superintendent John Ellison said it was his recommendation that the school recommend masks instead of requiring them.
“I think this is the least restrictive way to go now, and every day [the school nurses] update a sheet with our number of contacts and positives, and I can look at it and it’s accurate to the minute,” said Ellison. “At the end of every day I look at it and see this is how many we’ve got at each building, this is how many we’ve got in the district. If they see a problem they call me and say ‘hey, we’re fixing to have an outbreak here and at that point we say alright we’re going to have to do something.”
The board also inquired as to what the nurses considered a threshold for numbers before they considered it a threat.
“If we start seeing groups, and that is three or more, and we can trace it to a classroom,” said Nurse Dawn Davis. “When we get groups then we have to do something different.”
Board member Tammy Chamblee said that since the nurses had access to such specific data as to determine the number of cases from one classroom, that she felt confident that they were prepared to potentially stop an outbreak before it became a significant problem.
With recommending masks, it then becomes a personal choice for each parent/guardian to decide whether or not to make their children wear masks, and they also acknowledge the potential of them having to quarantine if they are unvaccinated and do not wear a mask.
“We’ll be making a recommendation to wear masks if you’re not vaccinated,” said Ellison. “The masks are the hot button issue, I’ll just be honest. My thought was that if we go this route, we’re showing that we gave a good faith effort to try to be as least restrictive as we could be and if we have to tighten down, we tighten down.”
Chamblee made a motion to accept the back to school plan as presented, which highly recommended the wearing of masks, not requiring them.
Jamie Earp seconded the motion.
The board voted unanimously to approve the plan.
Okolona, however, announced that they would be requiring masks for all students and employees for the 2021-2022 school year.
Both districts are within the state and CDC guidelines at the moment, however, the guidelines are fluid, and they will have to adapt as new information becomes available.