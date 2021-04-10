HOUSTON --A line of strong thunderstorms and hail that came through southern, central and eastern Chickasaw County Friday evening brought no reported injuries, but triggered flash flooding, knocked out power to thousands of customers and felled countless trees, Chickasaw County EMA Director Linda Griffin said Saturday morning.
A metal shed was demolished on CR 17 in Houlka. A number of trees were also reported down in the Houlka area.
In Okolona, a CR 411 house was reported destroyed after a tree fell on it. Okolona volunteer firefighters got a person out safely and there were no injuries, authorities said. Most of the other damages in that area were reported southwest of Okolona, and power outages were reported as well.
The system had moved out of the area by late Saturday morning.
Houston resident Melissa Allen, who lives on Merry Drive, said the storm quickly arose, and lasted about an hour. It knocked down her fence and did other damages to her property, and knocked down a big cedar tree in her front yard.
“It started about 8:30 p.m. Friday, and came up from the south, just came out of nowhere. We heard chips and pieces of things start hitting the house. We looked out back and lightning was everywhere.
“We got into the pantry, which is the only storm shelter we have, The storm passed after about an hour, but it was really scary until it did,” she said.
The storm produced straight-line winds estimated at 70-80 mph, but there were no confirmed reports of tornadoes touching down in the county, according to the National Weather Service.
Pictures surfaced on social media of hail pieces the size of quarters and larger. The hail preceded the strong winds. In Houston, the hail was pea-size, but larger hailstones were reported in the county, the EMA director said.
She’s continuing to gather damage assessments from the storm.
Flooding was reported Friday night at the underpass in Houston, and in other areas Saturday.
“I haven’t had any reports of house flooding, but there were plenty of roads that were flooded. No roads are closed now. County crews, county volunteer firefighters and the Sheriff’s Department have worked hard to get at least one lane in each road opened up so people could get in and out,” Griffin said.
The high winds felled numerous trees in Okolona and elsewhere across the county, the EMA director said Saturday morning.
“The trees had leaves on them that got soaking wet, and the weight caused them to be uprooted and fall across power lines. That’s what caused most of the power outages,” she said.
Natchez Trace EPA staking technician Cale Pearce said Saturday morning the storm produced thousands of widespread outages in a short period of time, but plans are to have power restored to all of them by the end of Saturday.
“The main blow came through about 8:30 p.m. Friday. At our largest point we had six poles with broken crossarms that dragged the power lines down. Four of those poles carried main line circuits on highways feeding thousands of customers.
“At that time we had about 5,700 customers without power in the Houston office. A lot of those were between Houston and Houlka. We had to work through a second line of storms to restore their power. It was hard to do, but got them back on about 5 a.m.
“Other than the Houston to Houlka stretch, the east part of town was the hardest hit. Presently we’ve got about 850 customers out in the Woodland Circle subdivision and east of town all the way to Trebloc. We hope to have them restored by the end of the day,” Pearce said.
Said Natchez Trace EPA General Manager Shawn Edmondson Saturday morning: “Houston was our hardest hit territory. When Calhoun and Eupora districts finished they came to Houston to help with our resolution. We didn’t have to have any mutual aid from any other EPAs.”
Published reports have urged people to use extreme caution about downed power lines, since power may be off at a residence, but the line providing power to that residence could still be live.
Concluded the EMA director: “As usual with weather emergencies in this area, we had a lot of help from a lot of people. County road crews and law enforcement were busy checking to see if flooding or trees falling on their homes trapped anyone. There were a lot of people working, and it took every one of us,” she said.