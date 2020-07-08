HOULKA -- Chickasaw County Superintendent of Education Dr. Betsy Collums resigned her job by letter effective Tuesday, June 30, a day before the district was to officially start to merge July 1 with the Houston School District.
She submitted the letter to the Chickasaw County School Board at its Thursday, June 25 meeting.
She became superintendent, an elective position, in January, 2012, according to State Board of Education records.
Efforts to reach Dr. Collums for comment this week weren’t successful. A copy of her resignation letter wasn’t immediately available.
Dr. Collums’ contract as superintendent -- from which she resigned --would have expired in December of this year.
Said Dr. Collums last month prior to resigning: “Consolidation of school districts is a challenging process. However, I think the staff of our districts will pull together to make the transition as smooth as possible. It is unfortunate that the pandemic has added to the uncertainty for school planning this summer.”
The consolidation will be an administrative consolidation, not a building consolidation. The two districts will continue to operate under separate budgets until the new district begins official operation July 1, 2021.