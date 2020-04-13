HOUSTON – The Chickasaw Agri Center, 800 Starkville Road in Houston, will be hosting a one-day COVID-19 testing.
The testing is part of a series of drive-thru testing sites by University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Mississippi State Department of Health. The drive-thru sites are part of an ongoing effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.
According to the press release sent out by MSDH, teh Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the National Guard are teaming with them and UMMC to coordinate the sites.
Anyone experiencing symptoms of the virus including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat must be screened via a free screening from a UMMC clinician through the C Spire Health UMMC Virtual COVID-19 Triage telehealth smartphone app.
“In order to be tested, a screening must first be completed, and an appointment to appear at a testing site will be given if warranted,” said the press release sent out last week.
People who are screened as having a high risk of having COVID-19 will be tested via a nasal swab without having to leave their vehicle.
Anyone without a smart phone is asked to call (601) 496-7200.
Anyone who is at a low risk of being infected will be given instructions about the proper precautions to take in relation to self-isolation, and asked to call back if their symptoms worsen.