HOUSTON – The Chickasaw County School Board held a special called meeting on Friday to discuss administrative leave for staff affected by COVID.
“We have had several staff members that have been positive since school started,” said Superintendent John Ellison. “As of today, we have had a total of 15. They are doing the best they can do, we've just got some that are brand new, and it's really going to hurt them with being out for these periods of time, so I talked with the board attorney and we can do the 10 days of administrative leave during the State of Emergency put forth by the Governor.”
This allows any staff member, certified or not, to get up to 10 days administrative leave if they are quarantined due to exposure, or test positive for COVID.
The policy will be in place so long as the State of Emergency stands.
There was some discussion as to stipulations such as close contacts being looked at on a case-to case basis, meaning that someone who had to quarantine due to contact from school or immediate family would be covered, however, if someone was a close contact from being out and doing whatever, if it was not school related or immediate family, might not be covered.
However, Tammy Chamblee made the motion to approve administrative leave through the Governor's Emergency Declaration and not include any stipulations, to which Theresa Woodard seconded the motion.
It passed unanimously.
The policy is retroactive back to Aug. 2 as well, and therefore encompasses all staff members who have been affected since the school year began.
While assembled, Ellison also provided the board with up-to-date numbers for the district.
As of 10 a.m. on Friday, there were 36 students out due to positive tests, eight positive staff members, 240 quarantined students and six quarantined staff.
The total numbers since school started included 80 positive students, 15 positive staff, 544 quarantined and 19 quarantined staff.
However, the numbers are not necessarily indicative of the school not taking the necessary steps to prevent the spread.
“So far, the transmissions, while there are some in the schools, but it does not seem to be the overwhelming majority. Most of our cases are coming in from outside of school, and that is part of what's driving our numbers right now.”
This then led into a discussion about virtual learning.
The Mississippi Department of Education made an option available for schools to offer a hybrid model of school, however, the district is not moving in that direction yet.
“At this point, they have not lowered the requirements for virtual learning, they did not lower any of the requirements on time in class and MHSAA has also said for students to be able to participate in activities and sports, they have to be present 50% of the instructional day,” said Ellison. “So, all of those things factored in, along with the fact that it appears most of our quarantines and most of our positive cases are coming from outside the building, at this time, I do not see the benefit of the hybrid schedule.”
He did say that virtual learning is something that they may have to utilize at some point, however, they were just not at that point yet.