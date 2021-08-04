HOUSTON • Houston and Houlka schools will be offering optional in-school COVID testing this year as a way to try and keep students in school as much as possible.
The testing would be carried out by the school nurse.
The initial premise of the program that was established by the department of health was that any students who opted in would have to be tested weekly, however, Superintendent John Ellison said that was not feasible and so they inquired as to whether or not they would have to do that and the answer was no.
So, they decided to bring it before the board to see if they would be interested in offering parents the choice to opt in.
The program would allow the school nurse to test a student to see if they come back positive instead of a parent having to come pick them up and carry them to a doctor for a potentially negative test and the student missing ample amounts of class.
Any student exposed has to be tested three times, once every two days, and come up negative every time.
That is why they are offering the program, so that parents do not have to come pick their kids up and carry them to be tested every two days, and the students can return to class as soon as their test results are in.
The test will be the rapid test as well.
If a student does test positive, then at that point, a parent will have to come pick them up and carry them to get a PCR test to either confirm the positive, in which case they will have to quarantine, or receive a negative result.
There will be stations set up at open house for parents to discuss the options and fill out paperwork as well if they are interested.
However, they stressed that it was optional and no one was required to participate, they just said that they have to have a parent’s permission before testing a student.
Trustees also:
– Approved removing damaged lights at the old baseball field at the Upper Elementary School.
– Approved ticket prices for the athletics and activities for the school year.
– Approved accepting a student from the Tupelo School District to attend Lower Elementary School because the mom works in the district.
– Approved releasing a student to attend the Calhoun County School District because the mom works in that district.
– Approved the dropout prevention plan for the 2021-2022 school year.
– Discussed travel for basketball bookkeepers for the upcoming season.