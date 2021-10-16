HOULKA – The Chickasaw School District will be adding a new handicap bus to their fleet after the decision was made to purchase one at last week's school board meeting.
The total cost of the bus is $95,750, however, using FY 22 ARP funds – IDEA Part b 911, which will pay for $95,000, the district is left with a bill of only $750 for a new bus.
According to Superintendent John Ellison, this is a great asset to the district, because they currently only have two handicap buses and they both run routes, but if one were to go down, there is no way that the other could run both routes.
Therefore, they will roll one of the older ones, that is currently running a route, off and keep it as a back up in case one of the others goes down, and they will add the newly purchased one on for a route.
Trustees also:
– Approved the agenda with an addition.
– Heard public comments.
– Approved the Master Clinical Placement Site Agreement between the University of Arkansas College of Education and Health Professions Eleanor Mann School of Nursing and Chickasaw School District.
– Approved accepting the AIA Agreement Document B104-2017 to make Pryor Morrow the architect for the softball building.
– Approved using ESSER funds to pay a $2,000 teacher stipend for coaching administrators and staff on teaching through technology throughout the school year and the summer.
– Approved allowing the Houston Upper Elementary PTO to renovate the stage and gym area.
Approved the LEA Plan for Federal Programs for FY 22.
– Approved FY 22 IDEA Assurances – MCAPS (Mississippi Comprehensive Automated Performance-based System).
– Approved the financial reports for September.
– Approved the personnel actions.
– Approved the consent agenda:
Accepting a student from the Amory School District to attend Houston for the remainder of the school year due to the mother working in the district.
Accepting a students from the West Point School District to attend Houston Middle School due to mom working in the district.
The Chickasaw County School District IT Disaster/recovery Plan for 2021-2022.
Accepting a Wal-Mart donation of dumbbell weights for the teachers at Houston Upper Elementary School.
Allow 2nd and 3rd grade Houston GT students to travel out-of-state to visit and explore the Art Project in Memphis on Oct. 28 from 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. The New Horizons Parent Organization will cover all expenses for the trip.
District Test Security Plan for the 2021-2022 school year.
Declare a Chromebook from the Upper Elementary obsolete.
– Approved Policy Section “B” with revisions/updates.
– Heard the ATSI Report for Houston Middle School.
– Heard the board totals for September.
– Held the first reading of Policy Section “C”.
– Heard the superintendent's report.
– Entered into executive session to review a student discipline case and address a student issue.
– Addressed board topics.
– Adjourned.