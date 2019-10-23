HOULKA – The Chickasaw County School District School Board took care of the following items of business during its 7 p.m. meeting Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Trustees:
--Heard from CIG representative Randall Godwin. CIG was the contractor for a building renovation project on the Houlka Attendance Center campus earlier this year. The project went 12 days beyond the scheduled completion date. Due to the overage, the school board originally voted to charge the company a late fee of $250 per day.
Godwin told the board Tuesday night that weather issues and inability to get needed materials caused the overage. The board then decided to charge him for four days instead of 12.
--Opened bids on Bus #3, Bus #12, and Bus #14, and approved the highest bid for each bus. Lynn Enterprises out of Purvis had the highest bid on each of the three buses. Bus#3 sold for $677, Bus #12 for $1,277, and Bus#14 for $1,577.
--Approved field trips as follows: Healthworks/Mall – Kindergarten – Burgess/Moody – Tupelo – Oct. 10; Wise Farms – 1st and 2nd grades – W. Huffman, Robison, Griggs, M. Huffman – Ecru – Oct. 16; Disney on Ice – 1st and 2nd grades – W. Huffman, Robison, Griggs, M. Huffman – Tupelo – Dec. 5 or 6; Language Arts Come Alive – 9thgrade/10th grade/Theater – Naugle – Columbus – Oct. 24; Tupelo Build Day – Robotics – Thomas – Tupelo – Oct. 5;
Wise Farm Pumpkin Patch – Moss/Hillhouse – Ecru – Oct. 8.
--Approved fundraisers as follows: Scholastic Book Fair – Library – Poe – (Nov. 1 – 8); Cornbread Festival – Robotics – Concessions (drinks, baked goods, etc. donated by parents – Thomas – Oct. 12; Drawstring Bags from previous purchase – Library – Poe – Oct. 7 – Oct. 18; T-shirts Newspaper/Yearbook – Poe – Nov. 11 – Nov. 22; Face painting at basketball games – Newspaper/Yearbook – Poe – Home Games; Bracelets and other spirit items – Newspaper/Yearbook – Poe – TBD; Walk/Run for Breast Cancer Research – Junior Beta – Collums/Woodard – Fall Festival; Pizza sales at basketball – robotics – Thomas – home games.
--Approved Chandra Warren as School Health Coordinator.
--Approved donations for basketball shoes for high school players from the Class of 1982: Tim Brown TRB Trucking $1,200, Steve Hamblin Frames $1,200, Terry Houston $500, and Berry’s Heating and Air $500.
--Approved a revised donation amount from Bovay for personal calculators in the amount of $3,946.32 and reimburse Bovay $789.26 that was not needed for shipping.
--Approved a State Testing Plan for the 2019-20 school year.
--Approved partnering with the MSU Extension Service for nutrition classes and art classes.
--Approved transfer of the following students to the Chickasaw County School District for the 2019-20 school year: Bethany Warren, Bailey Warren, and Peyton Day from Pontotoc County School District and Jenny Criddle from Houston School District.
--Approved Oswald Barnes and Lindsy Moore to work in the afterschool tutorial program at $25 per hour retroactive to Sept. 23, 2019.
--Approve Gail Galloway as a noncertified substitute for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
--Approved the revised check-in policy for late arrivals. The policy is as follows: For a late check-in, an elementary student’s parent/guardian or designee on the Student Information Form must personally sign the student in through the office. Junior high and high school students who are tardy for school will be admitted without the presence of a parent/guardian/designee, but the parent/guardian/designee is encouraged to call and notify the school that the student will be tardy.
Note: It is not mandatory that the parents call the school before the student is admitted.
--Approved allowing teachers to have lunch delivered to school by local businesses once a month.
--Approved the following high school basketball game workers at $15 per game: Leann Hillhouse, Linda Nolan, and Danny Kelly as bookkeepers and Greg Martin as clock keeper.
--Approved a contract with Performance Based Education Company, Inc. for 10 days at $1,300 per day for data analysis and teacher coaching.
--Discussed the 2020 School Board Legislative Survey.
--Approved minutes from the Sept. 3 board meeting
-Approved payment of claims.
--Approved financial statements.
--Approved budget amendments.
--Approved out of district travel.
--Recessed.