HOULKA -- The Board of Trustees of the Chickasaw County School District, Houlka, approved several routine personnel actions during its regular meeting Monday, Oct. 6, at 5 p.m.
Board members present were Michelle Collums, Jamie Earp and Ruby Hollin. Also present were Business Manager Connie Phillips and Board Attorney Phil Tutor. Board member Kenneth Linton entered at agenda item twenty-three. Superintendent Tony Cook was present via phone. Board member Tina Pullen was absent.
All votes were unanimous unless otherwise noted.
Trustees:
--Were called to order, held Invocation and approved the agenda.
--Approved hiring Jonathon Huffman as a full time bus driver retroactive to Sept. 21, 2020, at $5,759.14.
--Approved Britten Haire as a bus driver at the pro-rated amount of $5,379.15 beginning Oct. 5, 2020. Haire just received his certification.
--Approved cafeteria sub workers, Essie Hayes and Mary Allen at an hourly rate of $7.25.
--Approved Greg Martin as the clock keeper for basketball and Leeann Hillhouse and Linda Nolan as bookkeepers at a rate of $15 each per game.
--Accepted the release from Pontotoc County School District of KeAubril Bufurd to attend Houlka Attendance Center Pre-School.
--Heard a Superintendent’s Report, during which Superintendent Cook informed the board that all non-virtual students would be returning to school on Tuesday, Oct. 13. These student will go Monday through Thursday and all virtual students on Friday.
--Accepted the donation of a pallet of bottled water from Shiloh Baptist Church retroactive to Sept. 30, 2020.
--Approved minutes of the Aug. 31 board meeting, minutes of a special called meeting Sept. 17, budget amendments, and approval of bills and payroll claims #12966-13038, 19569-19581, 25722-25723.
--Approved the September financial report.
--Approved using the online DragonFly service for paying sporting officials.
--Approved the District Test Security Plan.
--Approved deletion of fixed assets.
--Approved a School Calendar revision – Oct. 13, 2020, will now be an In-Person School Day for students Instead of a Distance Learning Day.
--Approved considering purchases made using HB 1788 funds as emergency purchases. Items to be purchased are access points and switches.
--Approved following all MDE policy updates made during the State Board of Education meeting on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
--Approved that purchases made through the EDLA (SB3044) project are to be considered emergency purchases. This will be for 490 Chromebooks for a cost of $205,305.10 including a 20% ESSER match.
--Approved the Virtual Attendance Policy JBDE Rule 9.2 - Reporting attendance for Virtual Learning.
--Approved busing dual credit students to take exams at ICC in Tupelo, in both October and December.
--Board member Kenneth Linton entered the meeting at this time.
--Discussed a Legislative Survey.
--Reviewed August and September 2020 Board Totals.
--Said the next scheduled board meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at 5 p.m.
--Adjourned.