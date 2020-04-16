HOULKA -- The Chickasaw County School District School Board rehired faculty and staff -- and accepted several resignations -- during its regular meeting Tuesday, April 7.
Trustees:
--Approved personnel recommendations for FY 21 as listed:
Assistant Principal – Jill Vance.
Teachers: Oswald Barnes, Karen Burcham, Christine Burgess Sid Burt, Brigit Burt, Seth Burt, Kelsey Clayton, Angela Coggin, Nicole Collums, Leslie Criddle, Kimberly Day, Trista Eaton, Christy Griggs, Angie Halford, Courtney Harris, Savannah Hillhouse, Johnathon Huffman, Michelle Huffman, Wendy Huffman, Blair Jolly, Lindsy Moore, Christy Moss, Valerie Naugle, Jazmin Poe, Mallory Ragon, Tiffany Robinson, Maghen Simmons, Mary Stanford, Jessica Thomas, Pam Tuggle, Carra Turner, Stephanie Turner, Chris Walls, Carol Warren, and Kristen Woodard.
Counselor - Kim Murphree.
Nurse - Chandra Warren.
Assistants: Adria Allen, Hannah Brasher, Donna Clark, Tena Holmes, Carla Jones, Mike Kopp, Jennifer Lewis, Latrinda Moore, and Audrey Virges.
Bus Drivers: David Huffman, Mike Kopp, Latrinda Moore, David Wayne Pulliam, Seth Burt Sid Burt, Christy Moss, and Chris Walls.
Central Office Staff: Connie Phillips – Finance Officer/Erate Director; Martha Wilson – Payroll/AP/Secretary; Kollette Roberts – Technology Coordinator.
Food Service Staff: Sherelle Griffin/Manager; Letitia Calabrese; April Haley; Jakia Deale; and Nadine Holsey.
--Approved the letter of resignation from Jessica Carnell as secretary effective June 10..
--Approved the letter of resignation from Ryan Winter as teacher effective at the end of his current contract.
--Adopted the agenda.
--Approve the following consent agenda items:
• Minutes from March 2 board meeting.
• Minutes from March 19 board meeting.
• Payment of claims.
• Budget amendments.
• Out of district travel.
--Approved financial reports.
--Opened a depository bid, and approved BancorpSouth for one year as depository.
--Discussed the school calendar for the 2020-2021 school year
--Reviewed policy revisions that are necessary because of the pandemic.
--Recessed until Tuesday, May 5.