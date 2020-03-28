HOULKA -- The Chickasaw County School District School Board recently set Monday, May 30, for parents to pick up instructional packets for use by their children while school remains out of session.
The action comes after state schools were dismissed earlier this month after spring break in connection with the coronavirus pandemic. The schools were dismissed following an emergency declaration by Gov. Tate Reeves dated March 16, 2020. District schools are slated to resume Tuesday, April 21.
The action came during the board’s emergency called meeting Thursday, March 19.
Trustees discussed instructional means to achieve completion of essential grade-level instruction for the 2019-2020 school year.
Under the district’s “distance learning” program, teachers in grades pre-K through 12 have prepared packets of coursework information for their students. Parents may pick up the packets Monday, March 30 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. outside the old high school.
Although a date has not been scheduled for the packets to be returned, “We highly recommend students do the work,” Superintendent Betsy Collums said.
Teachers are available through e-mail to answer questions from parents about their children’s work assignments.
The district is relying on the packets, more than Internet - based methods, because not everyone in the district has Internet access at home. For those with website access, teachers are making suggestions about how to pursue the coursework, Dr. Collums said.