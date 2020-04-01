HOULKA • The Chickasaw County School District School Board recently approved a resolution authorizing administrative leave with pay for district employees.
The action allows district employees to be paid after state schools were dismissed last month after spring break in connection with the coronavirus pandemic. The schools were dismissed following an emergency declaration by Gov. Tate Reeves dated March 16, 2020. District schools are slated to resume Tuesday, April 21.
Trustees approved the following resolution: “That the CCSD does hereby acknowledge the emergency declaration by the Governor dated March 16, 2020, and does hereby authorize the Superintendent to approve and grant employees of the school district administrative leave with pay for any or all of the reasons enumerated in Paragraph 4 of said Proclamation.”
The action came during the board’s emergency called meeting Thursday, March 19.
In other action, trustees:
•Approved giving the Superintendent the authority (in collaboration with the board) to determine when school can resume as a result of the current emergency declared by Gov. Reeves.
•Discussed instructional means to achieve completion of essential grade-level instruction for the 2019-2020 school year.
Under the district’s “distance learning” program, teachers in grades pre-K through 12 have prepared packets of coursework information for their students. Parents picked up the packets Monday, March 30 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. outside the old high school.
Although a date has not been scheduled for the packets to be returned, “We highly recommend students do the work,” Superintendent Betsy Collums said.
Teachers are available through e-mail to answer questions from parents about their children’s work assignments.
The district is relying on the packets, more than Internet – based methods, because not everyone in the district has Internet access at home. For those with website access, teachers are making suggestions about how to pursue the coursework, Dr. Collums said.
She said no decision about a graduation date and time has been made. “We’ll have graduation at some point, but right now I can’t say when.”
The prom, originally set for Thursday, April 9, has been canceled. “It’s possible it may be rescheduled, but we’ll have to have more information before we can make that decision,” she said.
•Approved an addendum with the Mississippi Department of Education’s Office of Nutrition to provide lunches as needed during school closure retroactive to March 16, 2020.
•Discussed providing food for students. Two programs to do that are under way in the district the superintendent said recently.
On Monday, March 23, the District’s Child Nutrition Program began providing carry-out lunch and snacks for all students and children ages 1 to 18 at no charge.
That program is in addition to efforts by a combination of groups which started recently to distribute food. Both programs’ goal is to insure that some Chickasaw School District families get nutritious food during the unexpected school outage triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.
Under the program which began Monday, meals may be picked up at the high school Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
“Please refrigerate the meal within two hours of receiving it or throw it away. Please throw away a refrigerated meal if not consumed within 72 hours,” Dr. Collums said.
She said the district will prepare 100 meals the first day of the program, “and see how it goes from there.”
She said the meals will consist of various items. “They may be chips and apples and sandwiches and milk. Whatever they are, they’ll have all the required components for a regular school lunch.”
She hopes the program will continue until school resumes in April, but plans are “day to day. We don’t know what the future holds,” she said.
Under the second program, “FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes), and several area churches and community members have delivered boxes of non-perishable food items to 10-12 families this week,” she said Wednesday afternoon, March 18. “Our parent teacher organization, Houlka Organization for Pupil Education, also made a large contribution of a variety of food for this program.”