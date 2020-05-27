HOULKA -- The Chickasaw County School Board waived state testing, approved staff changes and coaching assignments during its 7 p.m. meeting Tuesday, May 5.
Trustees:
--Approved the district procedures for graduation, credits, and grading in response to COVID – 19 and MDE waivers for the 2019-2020 school year.
“Final averages will be calculated based on Semester 1 counting 66.5 and third nine weeks counting 33.5. For state testing, we are following the MDE Waivers. Therefore, all state testing is waived for the current school year,” Superintendent Dr. Betsy Collums said this week.
--Approved the resignation of Brigit Burt as teacher at the end of her current contract.
--Approved hiring the following staff for the 2020-2021 school year:
Kim Brown – AA12 – Kindergarten;
Sydney Rayben Lee-Coggins – A0 -. Jr. High/High School ELA;
Latericka Snow – AA4 - Jr. High/High School ELA;
Cody Turman – AA0 – Social Studies pending certification;
Davin Young – A17 – Jr. High/High School Math;
Carla Jones – Secretary - $20,000;
Gayle Galloway – ISS pending certification;
Sid Burt – bus driver.
--Approved the following revisions to coaching supplements:
HS Girls Basketball – change from $2,500 to $3,000.
HS Girls Basketball Assistant – change from $1,000 to $1,500.
HS Boys Basketball - – change from $2,500 to $3,000.
HS Boys Basketball Assistant – change from $1,000 to $1,500.
--Approved the following coaching assignments for the 2020-2021 school year:
HS Girls Basketball – Davin Young.
HS Girls Basketball Assistant – Cody Turman.
HS Boys Basketball – Seth Burt.
HS Boys Basketball Assistant – Sid Burt
JR High Girls Basketball – Cody Turman.
JR High Girls Basketball Assistant – Savannah Stone.
JR High Boys Basketball – Chris Walls.
JR High Boys Basketball Assistant – Savannah Stone.
Fast Pitch Girls Softball – Stephanie Turner.
Fast Pitch Girls Softball Assistant – Savannah Stone.
HS Baseball – Johnathon Huffman.
Girls Track – Savannah Stone.
Boys Track – Seth Burt.
--Approved Seth Burt as Athletic Director for the 2020-2021 school year with a $1,200 supplement.
--Approved releasing William Brooks and Daniel Brooks to attend Houston School District for the 2020-2021 school year.
--Approved Kim Murphree to adjust grading following the district procedures adopted for the 2019-2020 school year.
--Approved the following consent agenda items:
*Minutes from April 7 board meeting.
Budget amendments.
*Out of district travel.
--Approved the payment of claims.
--Approved financial statements.
--Approved the 2020-2021 Asbestos Continuing Services Contract with Pickering for a fee of $3,000.
--Approved the Memorandum of Understanding with Lifecore Health Group for a support therapist for the 2020-2021 school year.
--Approved the Career and Technical Education Local Plan updates for FY 2021 and Program Change Form Assurances.
--Approved calendar for 2020-2021 school year.