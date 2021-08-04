HOUSTON • The Chief Justice Armis Hawkins Memorial Highway was dedicated last week during a ceremony on the Courthouse lawn.
The road, which begins at the intersection of Highway 389 and South Jackson, and extends to the intersection of Highway 8, is now the Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Armis Hawkins Memorial Highway.
The family of the late Chief Justice was present to experience the moment, and several distinguished speakers took the podium to commemorate the occasion.
Mayor Stacey Parker offered the Call to Order.
“It is my honor to stand here today to honor a great man and a leader that has left us with a mark of great influence and unforgettable wit,” said Parker.
Parker spoke highly of Hawkins and declared the ceremony open.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation Honor Guide presented the colors.
The invocation was given by Bro. Randy Rinehart.
This brought Representative Jon Lancaster to the podium.
“I don’t have the vocabulary to adequately express how humbled I am and what an honor it is for me to be able to be here and play a small part in this.”
He spoke about his family’s connection to Hawkins and the great respect that he had for him.
He also spoke about his impact on the community of Chickasaw County.
“Justice Hawkins’s legacy is a credit to Chickasaw County. I am glad that these signs are going to be here, because I think that when children and young people from this community come by and see these signs, they know that they can be anything they want to be in this world.”
After some thanks, Lancaster welcomed Senator Ben Suber to the podium.
Suber spoke about the process and what all it took to make this happen.
“It takes a lot of people to make things like this happen. Representative Lancaster has been a great guy. It takes both side of the legislature to get some legislation out and help get something for the Governor to sign and a lot of people don’t have a partner on the other side of the aisle. I appreciate Representative Lancaster for helping with that. It was an honor for me to be able to file this bill, it was one of the first bills I filled as a member of the state senate.”
The legislation he is referring to is House Bill 1279.
It was passed in the 2020 Session of the Mississippi Legislature.
“That portion of Old Highway 15/South Jackson Street in Houston, Mississippi, beginning at its intersection with Mississippi Highway 389 and extending northward to its intersection with Mississippi Highway 8, is designated and shall be known as the ‘Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Armis Hawkins Memorial Highway’.” read the bill.
Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell also spoke.
He said that when he first heard about the occasion, he had never heard of Hawkins, so he Googled him. He said that it was an impressive resume to say the least and he felt that the honor was well-deserved.
“As I read more about him and realized the man we’re honoring today, it just humbled me that much more that we could come out here today to remember him and to put this sign up, and I hope generations to come, people are getting their phone out and Googling and finding out what a great man this was.”
With that, he turned the podium over to the last speaker before the unveiling of the sign, Hawkins’s son Jim Hawkins.
“I look out here and I see so many family and friends, on behalf of Jim Jean Anne and Janice and our extended family, we are just so incredibly humbled that this is going on. I don’t know that my father would really love this, it’s just not who he was, but he was incredibly appreciative. The one thing that Daddy believed in was a community, that he couldn’t be successful if the town wasn’t successful.”
He spoke some about his father’s past with Houston.
Hawkins was born in Natchez, MS in 1920.
During the Great Depression, his family moved around a lot before finally settling down in Houston.
When his father moved to Jackson to be with his mother, who had been moved to the state sanatorium due to having Tuberculosis, Hawkins remained in Houston and graduated from Houston High School in 1938.
He went on to attend Wood Junior College and The University of Mississippi Law School.
After the bombing of Pear Harbor, he volunteered for the U.S. Marines and fought on Guadalcanal, entered officer training, and returned to the Pacific Theater as a First Lieutenant until 1946.
Upon returning home, he completed his law degree and opened a practice in Houston.
In 1951, he was elected District Attorney and remained in this position until 1959.
He was also key in developing the Chickasaw Development Foundation in the 50’s.
In 1961, he returned to his practice and he served as the Board Attorney for the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors and Houston School Board.
In 1980, he was elected to the State Supreme Court. He served as the Chief Justice from 1993-1995.
He was also the driving force behind the creation of the Mississippi Court of Appeals.
Hawkins passed away in 2006.