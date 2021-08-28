OKOLONA -- The Okolona Chieftains couldn’t hold onto the ball in Friday’s 21-6 opening week home loss to East Webster in non-conference action.
“Turnovers, man,” head coach Wallace Harvey said after the loss.
Okolona put the ball on the ground eight times, losing six of them, and also threw a pick-6 to East Webster’s Luke Mckee in the fourth quarter that put the game out of reach.
The Chieftains scored their points via Tre’jin Betts touchdown pass to Daevon Johnson.
The turnovers stopped some promising drives for the Cheiftains though. After a long run by Kelsey Loving in the first quarter and a 15-yard late hit penalty on the Wolverines, Okolona lost the football.
“We couldn’t’ stop the run, eliminate the big plays,” Harvey said. “Giving up seven turnovers, you aren’t going to beat anybody.”
Okolona managed just 13 yards passing, for a total of 124 yards.
Inexperience didn’t help the Cheiftains.
“We started an eighth grader, a ninth-grader, two 10th graders and one senior,” Harvey said. “I think those guys will be able to watch film and hopefully learn from this.”
Ahmed Hodges had an interception for Okolona late in the first half.
East Webster got a 6-yard touchdown run from Zy Ford, a short TD run from Jontavis Cunningham and a 40-yard interception return from Luke McGee. The Wolverines managed 181 total yards, 119 of them on the ground. East Webster got three straight sacks deep in their own territory to stop a late Okolona drive.
The Chieftains travel to West Lowndes on Friday. The Panthers are coming off a 21-7 loss to Biggersville last week. Okolona picked up a win over West Lowndes last year due to forfeit.
“Like us, they’ve got a lot of speed, hopefully our guys can keep their head up and come out to play next week.,” Harvey said.