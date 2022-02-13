Sorry, an error occurred.
A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Dailin Cooperwood leaps for the basket.
Managing Editor
VARDAMAN – The Okolona Chieftains ended their season with a run into the divisional tournament last week.
Opening their tournament play with a game against the West Lowndes Panthers in a game that came down to the wire.
They actually held a 16-12 lead at the end of the first quarter, and the game was tied 25-25 at halftime.
The 3rd quarter is when the Panthers began pulling away, however, and they took a 46-44 lead at the end of the quarter.
The fourth quarter saw both teams trading blows until a series of costly penalties allowed the Panthers to jump out to a six point lead, and they would go on to win 66-62.
The loss put the Chieftains in the same situation as the Lady Chieftains, they had to win the consolation game to advance and keep their postseason hopes alive.
However, they were unable to best the Houlka Wildcats and ended their season with the 72-60 loss.
robert.scott@djournal.com
Robert is managing editor of the Chickasaw Journal.
Updated: February 13, 2022 @ 8:06 pm
