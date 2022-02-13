1

Dailin Cooperwood leaps for the basket. 

 By Robert Scott I Chickasaw Journal

VARDAMAN – The Okolona Chieftains ended their season with a run into the divisional tournament last week.

Opening their tournament play with a game against the West Lowndes Panthers in a game that came down to the wire.

They actually held a 16-12 lead at the end of the first quarter, and the game was tied 25-25 at halftime.

The 3rd quarter is when the Panthers began pulling away, however, and they took a 46-44 lead at the end of the quarter.

The fourth quarter saw both teams trading blows until a series of costly penalties allowed the Panthers to jump out to a six point lead, and they would go on to win 66-62.

The loss put the Chieftains in the same situation as the Lady Chieftains, they had to win the consolation game to advance and keep their postseason hopes alive.

However, they were unable to best the Houlka Wildcats and ended their season with the 72-60 loss.

