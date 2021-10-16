OKOLONA – The Okolona Chieftains took to their home field for their homecoming bout on Friday night against the Thrasher Rebels.
The game was a decisive win for the chieftains, with the final score being 45-0.
The Chieftains showed out on both sides of the ball in this game.
Their defense was stifling, only giving up a handful of first downs the entire game.
The shining play on the defensive side, however, came in the form of a pick-six by Daventa Stokes on a fake punt pass.
On the offensive side of the ball, the power duo of Silas Jones and Kelsey Loving, who accounted for a majority of the scoring in the game.
The momentum for the Chieftains began with a huge run on the outside by Loving, followed by another big run play by Stokes, which culminated in Loving reaching the end zone and putting the first of many points on the board.
The kick was no good, however, making it 6-0.
The Chieftains faltered a bit in the first quarter when they muffed a punt and it ended up in the Rebels' hands with a fresh set of downs.
However, they recovered quickly and the defense forced another three and out.
They forced three punts in a row in the first quarter.
A pass from Jones to Ahmad Hodges put the Chieftains in scoring position once again.
They went on to score on a hand off to Kaaria Hykes.
This time, the kick was good by Sam Brown, bringing the score to 19-0.
The defense broke their streak of forcing punts by forcing a fumble instead, and they recovered it as well.
It looked as if the Chieftains offense had been bested for the first time in the game, however, Jones used his legs and dodged defenders on the fourth down conversion to not only gain the yardage, but also to find the end zone and put more points on the board.
The kick was once again good by Brown, bringing the score to 26-0.
The final time the Chieftains would score in the half was on a run by Loving.
Some miscommunication on special teams led to a delay of game on the extra point attempt, however, Brown's leg remained true and he sunk the kick despite being backed up, making the score 33-0, where it would remain into the half.
The Chieftains look to maintain the momentum from this game going forward into this week's road match up with Ashland.