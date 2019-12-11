BRUCE – Okolona lost their tournament game against Grenada by a score of 85-45 this past Saturday, Dec. 7. The Chieftains are currently on a four game losing streak, with their last win coming in a game last month against West Point.
This is a surprising start to the season for the Chieftains who went 29-3 last season. While this is still early in the season, a win against a fairly bad West Point team is still very underwhelming.
Last season coach Arteria Clifton was able to get the team into the 1A championship game falling only 5 points short of bringing home the gold. Who knows what might still be in store for the Okolona Chieftains, but they will need to shape up quickly if they hope to make a run at another title this year.