OKOLONA -- The Okolona Chieftains took on the Blue Devils of Booneville in a non-conference game on Thursday night. The Chieftains were seen as underdogs against the 13-4 Blue Devils who have had an exceptional season this year, and it was ultimately true as they fell by a final score of 72-46.
Okolona started the game off extremely sluggish in the first period, being outscored and outplayed. There was very little rebound success from the Chieftains, and when they were able to get the ball back it was quickly taken away by the quicker and larger Booneville team.
The second period did see somewhat of an improvement on defense and rebounding for the Chieftains. Sadly, they did begin to falter on the fouling aspect of the game though, giving up two free throws right before the end of the half.
Coming out of the half, Okolona seemed like a fresh new team.
On offense, there seemed to be a spark that was lit and caused a scoring frenzy in the second period. This would have been perfect, however, there were still mistakes made that cost more than a few free throws for Booneville. Okolona was also so far in the deficit that there was almost no way for them to catch up.
Okolona simply got down early and could not rally and come back to win and beat the odds.
They were able to make it close with just a 26 point deficit though. The final score was 72-46 for the Blue Devils of Booneville, but the Chieftans cut that down there at the end. Okolona will travel to take on the Amory Bulldogs in their final game of the season on Feb. 2.