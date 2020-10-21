OKOLONA -- The Okolona Chieftains took on the Smithville Seminoles last Friday in their first game since Sep. 25 due to members of the staff contracting COVID-19.
For this to be the first game back, Okolona was able to keep this game sporting, falling 26-20.
Smithville came into this game with an overall record of 1-4 and a divisional record at 1-3. Okolona on the other hand, came in with an overall record of 1-5 and a divisional record of 0-4.
Okolona, looking for their first divisional win, was able to keep the game close until the fourth quarter.
“We just got winded in the fourth quarter, because of our 14-day layoff,” said coach Lamart Harvey.
The final score was 20-26 for the Smithville Seminoles. This keeps Okolona winless in their division and has their overall record at a 1-6.
Next week the Cheiftains will take on the Panthers of West Lowndes who are sitting at 4-3 overall.