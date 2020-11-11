OKOLONA -- The Okolona Chieftans took on the Nanih Waiya Warriors last Thursday in their final regular-season game.
The game was moved to accommodate the playoffs that are also currently happening throughout the state.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, there has been a smaller pool for the Mississippi Highschool Activities Association to pull referees from.
The game started with 20 points scored by the two-time defending state champions of Nanih Waiya. While Okolona was not able to score on offense, their defense performed well and kept the score down.
The second half was a better performance from the Chieftans. Starting the half with a score of 20-6 in favor of the Warriors, Okolona came out with more energy than the first half and was able to capitalize on it with a touchdown. Though the point-after was blocked it still created a sense of hope on the sideline.
Okolona’s star player and lead player was n Armani Feilds. Playing both sides of the ball, he was able to make fantastic passes and runs in the quarterback position, while also keeping Nanih Waiya honest on defense.
The Chieftains were not able to beat the Warriors, though they did show that Nanih Waiya has a few cracks that need work. With a final score of 41-20 Okolona finishes their season with a record of 2-8.
“I think we played well against the two time defending state champs, probably three-time honestly. We had a lot of guys out because of injury but I am real proud of our seniors and our whole team,” said head coach Lamart Harvey.