WEST POINT -- The Okolona Chieftains took on the West Point Green Wave in an extremely even matchup last week, one that the Chieftans would take by a score of 60-56.
Coming into the game, the Green Wave had a record of 0-1, while this was Okolona’s first game of the season.
The first two quarters saw the game in a dead defensive lock. Neither team could outsmart the other’s defense. The first quarter ended with both teams barely getting into double digits.
There were strips, steals, and blocks all over the place, and even more miscommunication between players. Both teams also dealt with many penalties, although Okolona did fare the worst in that area with ten fouls at the end of the game.
The second half began and both teams seemed to have taken the break at halftime to recharge and strategize their game plan. While the scores only went up little by little, there was a clear and steady pace at which the game continued.
Okolona became dominant in the fourth quarter, however, the Green Wave was never far behind keeping the game inside two points by matching each of Okolona’s scores.
West Point was able to keep the game interesting by having the home-court advantage. Their bleachers were filled with students and parents egging on the Chieftains players courtside, and also a cheer squad chanting “Miss” whenever Okolona was up to make free throws. Although not to be outdone, Chieftains fans took a cue from the cheer squad and began to chant the same whenever a West Point player was looking to sink their free throws. They also would let the officials know their displeasure at calls going against the Chieftains. One parent even beginning to chant “Let them play.”
In the end, Okolona pulled out a win in the last few seconds by knocking their lead up by four, giving West Point no chance to win. The buzzer sounded with the final score of 60-56 for Okolona.
“I thought we finished strong, but we did turn the ball over early and missed too many free-throws. Glad to get a win under our belt”, said head coach Arteria Clifton.
Okolona will be back in the gym working to improve those areas in which they struggled, in hopes of continuing this early winning streak.
Their next opponent will be the Cardinals of Potts Camp who will be coming into Okolona with a record of 1-0.