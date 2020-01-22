VARDAMAN – The Vardaman Rams took on Okolona Chieftans at home on Friday, Jan. 17. Okolona and Vardaman looked well paired in the first period, but then Okolona began to take a very large lead, and would ultimately go on to win 85-41.
During the first period both teams were fresh and ready, so the competion for balls and shot placement was exciting. Coaches and fans were yelling words of encouragement to their players and cheers were heard all throughout the gym.
However, after the first two periods the smaller Vardaman squad appeared gassed playing against members of Okolona’s bench. There simply is no other way to get around a tired team than with more teammates, and at Vardaman that appears to be a hard get.
The Chieftans showed up for this game and while they have not had a tremendous season, they have showed up at times.
The final score was 85-41 Okolona, and it shows how this team can make plays and drive the ball. Both teams play Saturday. Okolona will be playing Hamilton and Vardaman will be playing Bruce.