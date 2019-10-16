OKOLONA – The Okolona Chieftains played a fantastic game in awful conditions on Friday. While everyone is happy that the summer weather is gone, the Chieftains would have at least liked the rain to have stayed away. Okolona won against Vardaman 32-19. It was a slow start for the Chieftains as they were trailing until the fourth quarter. However, Okolona was starting to ramp up a comeback after halftime.
The leader of the comeback was definitely number 9 Dikinbe Thomas. This quarterback is a fantastic dual threat. When watching him though you might mistake him for a running back for how much this team relies on him for yards. One reason he might have had to run so much on Friday was the ball was extremely wet the entire night. That along with Vardaman’s impressive penetrating defense made the night a ground and pound kind of game. On the sidelines Thomas was even giving advice to linemen about where to step and who to block. This young man is clearly a team leader who wants what is best for his team.
This Okolona team may not be a powerhouse, however they do have a grit and drive to be better each week than they were the last. It seems that these kids don’t have a give up bone in their body. Everyone on the sideline was fired up about everything. Whether it was about how the ball was placed on the wrong hash, or when a long pass connected. These athletes and coaching staff are a fantastic representation of what athletics should be.