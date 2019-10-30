OKOLONA – The Okolona Chieftains lost to the West Lowndes Panthers on Friday by a score of 28-13. While this may be a loss, it is a loss to a very good team. Okolona showed that they are a good team on defense by keeping the Panthers to just 28 points. Okolona’s record ends up being 3-6 with two more games to be played.
While this year may not have ended up the way the Chieftains wanted as far as their record is concerned, they have shown to have a completely talented roster. This roster needs to be molded by coach Lamart Harvey and his coaching staff and then they will have a high caliber team.
The Okolona Chieftains will take on Tupelo Christian Prep. who currently sit at 6-3 at home. Tupelo Christian Prep should be a tough match for the Chieftains but they definitely have the man power to pull out a late season win.