Houston, MS (38851)

Today

Rain, possibly heavy at times, ending this morning. Remaining cloudy in the afternoon. High 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low around 45F. W winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.