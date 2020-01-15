OKOLONA • The Okolona Chieftains took on the Houlka Wildcats in a hard fought basketball game on Thursday night. The Chieftains ended up taking the game with a final score of 89-80.
The game was moved to Thursday because of the threat of inclement weather on Friday.
This is a bit of an upset for the Wildcats who, after this, sit at a record of 11-9. Okolona is now, with this win, sitting at a respectable 6-9, although they should be putting more games in the win column with their next two games at Coffeeville and Vardaman.
Houlka is a great basketball school that will almost certainly be in the playoffs, and while not having as great a season on paper, Okolona playing this same way will definitely make the playoffs.
Houlka will host a home game against the 0-13 Vardaman Rams on Jan. 14.