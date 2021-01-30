HOUSTON – Houston Police and Fire were dispatched to the scene of a hit and run involving a car hitting a 17-year-old on Airport Road on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 27.
Upon arriving on scene, the EMR's had a somewhat difficult time finding the scene, but once they did, they looked over the teen, who denied any injuries, according to Fire Chief Jonathan Blankenship.
The parents of the victim also refused transport to a hospital, and so the scene was cleared.
“The child was actually with the parents and they brought him out to see us,” said Blankenship. “The child denied any injuries and, after we checked him out a little bit, the parents decided they did not want the child to be transported or anything.”
The Police spoke with the parents of the child, and they did not wish to press charges or give any information about the vehicle.
“I talked to the parents and they didn't really want to tell me anything,” said Police Chief Billy Voyles. “They said that they did not want to press any charges on anyone, and said that the boy didn't mean to, he's a juvenile I think.”
There were no names released since everyone involved were minors.