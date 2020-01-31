This past week saw the newest group of D.A.R.E graduates at Houlka. It was the culmination of all of their hard work and it was finally paying off.
It also raised an interesting point. Kids are more attentive than we think. These kids learned about all of these things and retained that knowledge at just 10 years old. They know what these dangerous substances are and know to stay away from them because an adult that they trusted taught them.
This brings it to us. We are always being watched by the kids in our lives. We set examples for them by the way we behave in situations. So, what if these kids had seen an adult they trusted doing drugs instead? It could have been a completely different situation.
We must always be wary of the eyes that are watching us, because they see more than we think.
Many of us do not do anything bad anyway, however, we must always make sure that we are clear and concise in our actions so that nothing may be misinterpreted.
We leave our legacies in our children...how will you be remembered?