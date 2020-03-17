HOUSTON • The planned celebration of Houston native and Super Bowl Champion, Chris Jones has been canceled.
The celebration, which was to take place on March 21 on the square in Houston has been canceled in light of the COVID-19 outbreak that is sweeping the country.
Many events have been canceled, and schools are also extending spring break by a week.
Jones played football and basketball at Houston High School and football at Mississippi State. He was drafted to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016.
The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LV with the aid of Jones’s defensive prowess.
Jones was set to return to Houston on the 21st, where he would be celebrated with a ceremony and presented with the key to the city.
According to Chickasaw Development Foundation Director Sean Johnson, there are currently no plans in place to reschedule the event.
Jones has not released a statement on the cancellation at this time.