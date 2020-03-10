HOUSTON • Former Houston Hilltopper and current World Champion Kansas City Chiefs football player, Chris Jones, will be coming home to Houston on Saturday, March 21.
Jones, who graduated from Houston High School in 2013 as a five-star recruit, went on to play for the Mississippi State University Bulldogs. After a very successful three seasons, Jones decided to forego his senior year and enter the 2016 NFL Draft. Coming out of college, Jones was named one of the top ten defensive tackles in the country and was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round. In his professional career, Jones has racked up and impressive number of tackles and sacks and is consistently rated as the team’s highest rated defensive player.
Jones will be arriving in Houston around 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 21 for a program on the steps of the historic Chickasaw County Courthouse where he will talk about his Houston roots and his time as a professional football player. He will be joined by former coaches from Houston High School and Mississippi State, and will receive a key to the city from Houston Mayor Stacy Parker.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, call the Chickasaw Development Foundation at 662-316-9557.