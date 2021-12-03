Christmas parades show volunteerism in action Dec 3, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Pssssst -- Hey buddy -- wanna get something for nothing?Go to the Houlka, Houston, and Okolona Christmas parades. Pass it on, but don’t mention my name…If you think the concept of getting something for nothing always means someone gets swindled, think again.Go to the Houlka Christmas parade at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, the Houston parade at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, and the Okolona parade at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13.You’ll get something for nothing.And you should be appreciative.By showtime for each parade, a lot of people will have put in a lot of work to plan, manage, take part in, and clean up after, all three parades.You will have gotten something of value. You will have paid nothing for it.It would have cost a bundle to stage these parades if everyone associated with them was paid for their time.Even at minimum wage, organizers and participants who built floats, marched or rode in the parade, and cleaned up after everyone had gone home would be a lot richer.And of course, if someone is a lot richer, someone else is a lot poorer. In this case, the “someone else” would be whoever paid for the festivities.In short, without volunteerism, these holiday parades would be the most expensive ones you never saw.All those who helped with the parades will have given a lot of people a lot of memories, as well as a lot of appointment video and pictures which will be enjoyed for years to come.Next time you see one of these folks, thank them for their time. They could have spent it doing something else, spent it with their families or friends, or perhaps spent it doing nothing at all.Instead, they donated their time so we could enjoy the result.There are some things money can't buy.These parades are three of them. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 44° Clear Houston, MS (38851) Today Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.. Tonight Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Updated: December 3, 2021 @ 6:17 am Full Forecast Latest Posts Chickasaw Journal Christmas parades show volunteerism in action 1 hr ago Chickasaw Journal President for a day? Some say we’ve already had one, many wish we’d had another… Dec 2, 2021 Chickasaw Journal Parkway hosted annual Saying Grace Thanksgiving Meal Nov 28, 2021 Chickasaw Journal Harris named Coroner in runoff victory Nov 27, 2021 Chickasaw Journal In America and Chickasaw, even the poorest have many reasons to be thankful Nov 25, 2021 Chickasaw Journal On Thanksgiving, give thanks for all we don’t have Nov 25, 2021 Latest e-Edition Chickasaw Journal Chickasaw Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. Chickasaw Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage lists