Pssssst -- Hey buddy -- wanna get something for nothing?

Go to the Houlka, Houston, and Okolona Christmas parades. Pass it on, but don’t mention my name…

If you think the concept of getting something for nothing always means someone gets swindled, think again.

Go to the Houlka Christmas parade at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, the Houston parade at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, and the Okolona parade at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13.

You’ll get something for nothing.

And you should be appreciative.

By showtime for each parade, a lot of people will have put in a lot of work to plan, manage, take part in, and clean up after, all three parades.

You will have gotten something of value. You will have paid nothing for it.

It would have cost a bundle to stage these parades if everyone associated with them was paid for their time.

Even at minimum wage, organizers and participants who built floats, marched or rode in the parade, and cleaned up after everyone had gone home would be a lot richer.

And of course, if someone is a lot richer, someone else is a lot poorer. In this case, the “someone else” would be whoever paid for the festivities.

In short, without volunteerism, these holiday parades would be the most expensive ones you never saw.

All those who helped with the parades will have given a lot of people a lot of memories, as well as a lot of appointment video and pictures which will be enjoyed for years to come.

Next time you see one of these folks, thank them for their time. They could have spent it doing something else, spent it with their families or friends, or perhaps spent it doing nothing at all.

Instead, they donated their time so we could enjoy the result.

There are some things money can't buy.

These parades are three of them.

