HOUSTON – Roughly a year ago reports started surfacing that Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), a disease that affects the Whitetail Deer population, had been discovered in Mississippi.
While this disease has been around since the 1960s, this is the first time it has been in Mississippi. To date, the Mississippi counties affected are Issaquena, Sharkey, Warren, Union and Pontotoc with a total of 19 confirmed cases.
Cody Rainer, a biologist for the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks recently spoke to the Exchange Club about the concerns that this disease presents to hunters this season.
According to Rainer, CWD is a cluster disease. This means that it only takes one deer to infect a cluster of deer and it can spread rapidly. This is why it is such a concern for MDWFP.
He said that there have been no cases reported in Chickasaw County, but that’s no guarantee that it is not here.
Tennessee has 185 confirmed cases. This is alarming because the deer infected with the disease have been known to travel for miles because they lose all of their motor skills, Rainer said.
This is why many of the northern Mississippi counties are believed to have infected populations. Chickasaw is one county away from Pontotoc, therefore, there could be an infected deer in Chickasaw.
This is where the hunting population comes in.
MDWFP is asking hunters and property owners to help them combat the disease by reporting deer that they believe are infected. They can do this by dropping the heads from their kill off at one of the designated drop-off locations for testing, the biologist said.
Once the meat has been picked up, there is usually a week’s wait before the results. If the meat is infected, it should be disposed of, but it is ultimately the hunter’s choice. If they choose to dispose of it, MDWFP will incinerate it for them.
There is no sure-fire way to identify a deer infected with the disease. If the animal appears sick, people are advised to contact MDWFP.
There is currently no known effect on humans from contact or consumption of infected meat, but MDWFP warns that CWD should be taken seriously. Currently CWD is not shown to be harmful, but diseases are constantly evolving and there is nothing to say that it will stay harmless, Rainer said.
You can report infected deer to MDWFP via phone at 1-800-BE-SMART or online at their website, www.mdwfp.com/cwd.