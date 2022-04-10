HOULKA — A combination of church funds and donations from the community let the Houlka Volunteer Fire Department recently buy and outfit a used truck from Natchez Trace EPA.
The new arrival is already seeing use as a grass fire/rescue truck, Houlka Fire Chief Derek Earp said this week.
Chief Earp explained how the process worked.
Late last year a local church — that wishes to remain anonymous — agreed to put $5,000 toward the purchase of the truck and its equipment if the community would match it.
Other local churches and businesses soon raised an additional $7,500, and $2,300 more came from fundraisers and personal donations. All the money bought and equipped the 2wd 2006 Dodge 2500, which has a service bed on it, the chief said.
Said Chief Earp this week. “Our department is really appreciative of those donations. Without them, we would not have been able to purchase the rescue truck and equipment.”
The northeast Chickasaw County department serves an area of operation that includes about 4,000 people.
It has answered about 20 EMS calls and 25 fire calls this year, and about 116 EMS cals and 17 fire calls last year.
The converted truck replaces a 1986 truck obtained from the U. S. Forest Service, and which will be returned to them. Used by the Houlka department for many years, “we basically wore it out,” Earp said.
The department’s newer vehicle has been in service for several months, and has seen steady use. Its first run was an EMR call to aid a stroke victim. Since then it has seen steady use at several other EMR calls and grass fires.
Natchez Trace EPA had originally planned to auction off the truck. One Houlka VFD member, who works at Natchez Trace, talked with his boss, and Natchez Trace agreed to sell the vehicle to Houlka VFD for $1,000.
The rest of the donated money was used to outfit the truck for use as a rescue/brush fire truck.
The conversion involved installing emergency lights, putting a lot of department tools, saws and other gear aboard it, and purchasing new equipment for the truck as well.
The result: “This lets us go to medical calls or fire calls with all the equipment we need collected on one truck,” the chief said.
Along a related line, David Parker, owner of David’s One Stop in Houlka, has donated to the department a new dual axle 16 ft. trailer to haul equipment.
Hooked up to the new truck, the trailer will easily carry the department’s John Deere Gator, which is used as a grass fire buggy.