HOUSTON -- The following guilty pleas were entered during the September term of Chickasaw County Circuit Court, according to court records. The presiding judge was Kent Smith, according to information from the District Attorney’s office.
More results from the court session will be published next week.
Those pleading guilty, their offense, and sentence include:
--Brenda Barnett, embezzlement: 10 years suspended, five years supervised probation, restitution of $54,905 to the Houston Banking Center-Bank of Okolona, $30,000 to be paid on date of sentencing order, then $350 monthly for 12 months, after that $500 monthly until paid in full, pay $1,143.50 in miscellaneous costs, defendant given credit for all days served awaiting disposition of charge.
--Latasha Buchanan, one count of child neglect, two counts of child endangerment: five years suspended on first count, 10 years suspended on each of the other two counts, sentences on all three counts to run concurrently, five years post-release supervision, $2,843 costs to be paid back at $100 monthly starting from date of sentencing order until paid in full.
--Jake Stutsy, aka Christopher Jayke Stutsy, grand larceny: five years, with credit for all days spend in custody awaiting trial, sentence reduced to time served based on recommendation made in open court, balance of sentence suspended, five years post release supervised probation, $1,643 costs to be paid at $100 monthly starting Oct. 16.
--Robert Hill, possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine: three years suspended, three years post-release supervision, $3,920.50 fine and court costs to be paid back at $120 monthly beginning one month from date of sentencing order, defendant given credit for all days served awaiting disposition of charge.
--Jim Hood (identified in court records as Jim Cox Hood III of Okolona, NOT former Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood of Houston), possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine): three years suspended, three years post-release supervision, $3,920.50 in fine and court costs, to be paid at $120 monthly beginning one month from date of sentencing order until paid in full.
--Jaquavous Evans, possession of controlled substance -- marijuana with intent to sell, transfer or distribute - enhanced punishment: six years suspended, three years post release supervision, $4,120.20 fine and costs to be paid back at $130 monthly beginning one month from date of sentencing order until paid in full.
--Timothy Watkins, sale of a controlled substance - methamphetamine: eight years with two suspended leaving six to serve, two years post release supervision, $3,920.50 fine and costs to be paid at $150 monthly upon release from incarceration.
--Karen Jarek, possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine: three years suspended, three years post release supervision, $2,920.50 fine and costs to be repaid at $120 monthly starting from date of sentencing order until paid in full.
--Dakota Laine Prewitt, possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine: three years suspended, three years post-release supervision, $3,920.50 fine and costs to be paid at $120 monthly starting from date of sentencing.
--Roy D. Hammond, sale of cocaine: eight years suspended, sentence to run concurrently with sentence imposed in HK-2019-075, five years post release supervision, $3,720.50 fine and costs to be paid at $100 monthly starting one month from date of sentencing order.
--Roy D. Hammond, possession of methamphetamine: three years suspended, sentence to run concurrently with sentence imposed in HK-2020-063, three years post release supervision, pay $820.50 costs at $100 monthly starting one month from date of sentencing order.