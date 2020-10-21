HOUSTON -- The following guilty pleas were entered during the September term of Chickasaw County Circuit Court, according to court records. The presiding judge was Kent Smith, according to information from the District Attorney’s office.
Those pleading guilty, their offense, and sentence include:
--Louis R. Zemek, Jr., Count I-manslaughter (culpable negligence), and Count II-aggravated assault (manifesting extreme indifference to human life), 20 years suspended on both counts, sentences to run concurrently, five years supervised probation, $1,043.50 costs to be paid back at $100 monthly from date of sentencing order.
--Eric Wofford, failed to register as a sex offender, five years reduced to time served, sentence to run consecutive to the sentence imposed in HK2018-087, post-release supervised probation for balance of time not served, fine and costs of $2,143.50, payment to be at $100 monthly beginning one month after date of sentencing order until paid in full.
--Tony Lance Chandler, felony DUI-3rd offense, five years, placed in the Intensive Supervision/House Arrest Program. If he fails to complete the program, he can be required to complete his full sentence. If he completes the program, he will be placed on four years post-release supervised probation. Fine and costs of $4,243.50, to be paid at $100 monthly from date of sentencing order until paid in full.
--Trey Bean, Count I-Felony DUI, Count II-fleeing a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle, five year sentences to run concurrently, placed in the Intensive Supervision/House Arrest Program. If he fails to complete the program, he can be required to complete his full sentence. If he completes the program, he will be placed on four years post-release supervised probation. Fine and costs of $4,243.50, to be paid at $100 monthly from date of sentencing order until paid in full.
--John E. Smith, Count I-burglary of a dwelling, Count II-aggravated assault, 20 years on Count II, 10 years suspended on Count I, Count I to run consecutive to Count II, five years post-release supervision, pay costs of $1,643.50 and restitution if any, to be paid at $100 monthly upon his release from incarceration.