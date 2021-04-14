HOUSTON -- The following actions were taken during the two-week session of Chickasaw County Circuit Court First Judicial District held March 15-26, according to court records.
Circuit Court Judge Kent Smith presided over the session.
--Steve Crowley, who was charged with touching a child for lustful purposes, was tried by a jury March 24-25 and acquitted.
--Melissa Fay Stone pled guilty to a charge of possession of a controlled substance - meth, was sentenced to three years suspended, placed on three years supervised probation, and fined $4,265.50.
--Brandy Lashay Lagunes pled guilty to possession of controlled substance - meth, was sentenced to three years suspended, three years supervised probation, and fined $4,265.50.
--Robert Mitchell Pratt pled guilty to possession of controlled substance - meth, was sentenced to three years suspended, three years supervised probation, and fined $4,365.50.
--Jeremy Lee Brooks pled guilty to grand larceny, was sentenced to five years with three suspended and two to serve, and fined $1,743.50 to be paid at $75 monthly upon release from incarceration.
--Jeremy Lee Brooks pled guilty to aggravated domestic violence, was sentenced to 20 years with 18 suspended and two to serve, and fined $1,543.50 to be paid at $75 monthly upon release from incarceration.
--Jeremy Lee Brooks pled guilty to possession of a controlled substance - meth, was sentenced to three years with one suspended and two to serve, and fined $4,000 to be paid at $100 monthly upon release from incarceration.
--Jared Starks pled guilty to two counts of sale of a controlled substance - cocaine, was sentenced to eight years suspended with sentences to run concurrently, and fined $3,620.50 to be repaid at $100 monthly.
--Zachariah Zavion Foote pled guilty to felony DUI and was sentenced to 10 years with four suspended, with the court reserving a 365 day right of review, and placed in the intensive supervision house arrest program. If he completes that program he is to be placed on five years post release supervised probation, and pay a $4,743.50 fine.
--Lachristen Gregory pled guilty to possession of a controlled substance - meth, was sentenced to eight years suspended and fined $4,400.50 to be repaid at $100 monthly.
--William Harwell pled guilt to grand larceny, was sentenced to five years suspended, and fined $1,893.50 to be repaid at $100 monthly.
--Sammy Wayne Wofford pled guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, was sentenced to 20 years suspended, and fined $1,643.50 to be repaid at $50 monthly.
--Jalen Clyde Atkinson pled guilty to prescription forgery, was sentenced to five years suspended, and fined $4,220.50 to be repaid at $100 monthly.
--James Neely pled guilty to aggravated assault, was sentenced to 20 years with 14 suspended and six to serve, and fined $2,743.50 to be repaid at $100 monthly.
--Charlie Martin pled guilty to burglary of a dwelling, was sentenced to 20 years suspended, and fined $2,543.50 to be repaid at $100 monthly.
--James Allen Johnson pled guilty to felony DUI, was sentenced to 10 years with five suspended, and placed in a intensive supervision/house arrest program. If he completes the program he is to be placed on five year post release supervision, and pay fine of $4,843.50 to be repaid at $75 monthly.
--Debra Patterson, who was convicted of child endangerment last year and given a 45 year suspended sentence and five years probation, violated her probation. She must now complete two programs at Lifecore, and will then be returned to the Department of Corrections under original terms of her sentencing order.