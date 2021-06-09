HOUSTON • The Houston Board of Aldermen voted to accept a donation of six bike racks for the square, donated by the Chickasaw Development Foundation.
CDF Board member Mike Colbert came before the board to offer the bike racks, which are shaped like bicycles, and asked that they be placed around the square on the new sidewalks, to make Houston a more “bicycle friendly” town.
“People coming to town, it would be great for them to see us as a bicycle/pedestrian friendly town,” said Colbert. “That’s something I feel like, personally, we all need to be working towards, and I think we are. I think that’s where our town wants to go, and I think this will be a great start.”
Ward 2 Alderlady Shenia K. Jones made a motion to accept the bike racks, and it was seconded by Ward 3 Alderman Frank Thomas.
The board voted unanimously to accept the donation.
According to Colbert, there have been numerous other business and organizations that have reached out wanting to sponsor a bike rack to be placed in the town, but they are holding right now until the price to make one drops, which they hope will be later this year.
Aldermen also:
– Approved the minutes from May 4, 6 and 24.
– Heard a report from the WIN Job Center, which is open again. Their hours are from 8-5 on Monday-Friday. They gave an update on what guidelines they have in place and what services are being offered.
– Took no action on a request from James Clark that a culvert be removed from behind a church on Oak Lane Circle.
– Approved moving forward with trying to find a few positions to place students through MDRS, which allows students with disabilities to prepare to enter the workforce.
– Approved advertising for A/P Court Clerk.
– Took no action on polyphosphate quotes because they want more information before making a decision.
– Took no action on proposed zoning ordinance rewriting in order to get more information about the services being offered.
– Took no action on the theater quotes in order to get more detailed information about the services offered.
– Approved a budget amendment to account for the different new items this year such as the mowing contract, sidewalks, etc.
– Approved a 10 foot variance for the new urgent care clinic.
– Approved condemning the Franklin Lowe Building on the square due to a roof collapse.
– Heard from Sean Johnson about the Chickasaw Development Foundation.
– Heard the department reports.
– Approved paying claims.
– Entered into executive session.
– Adjourned.