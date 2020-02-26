OKOLONA • The City of Okolona is offering a workshop on tax credits.
Mark your calendars for Monday, Ma. 2, at 11:30 a.m. in Rockwell City Auditorium, 213 West Main, for a workshop to learn more information about federal and state tax incentives and tax credits for income-producing buildings and homes in our National Historic District.
Lolly Rash, Executive Director with MS Heritage Trust, will be here to explain these tax credits and the process for buildings and homeowners.
After serving as a board member, board president and volunteer for MHT for many years, Lolly took over as Executive Director in 2013. Lolly has over twenty years of experience in historic preservation, including her work as Historical Administrator for the City of Biloxi, Program Manager for the National Trust for Historic Preservation and Vice President of White House Properties.
Please RSVP to Patsy Gregory at 662.862.0066 or patsygregory@cityofokolona.com .