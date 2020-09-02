HOUSTON – There has been some confusion about the upcoming election for the school board for the Chickasaw County Consolidated School District.
Clarification of upcoming school board election
By Robert Scott
Editor/Reporter
HOUSTON – Apparently there has been some confusion about the upcoming election for the school board for the Chickasaw County Consolidated School District.
The comments on Facebook began to surface last week, wherein people appeared to believe that the Board of Supervisors were responsible for choosing the board members. This is false. The board will be elected by the voting population of Chickasaw County, and the candidates will be those who qualify at the Circuit Clerk's office before the deadline on Sep. 4. For a list of the qualifications to run, reference the last issue of the Chickasaw Journal (Aug. 26) for the full public notice.
It is unclear how the rumor was started, as the supervisors' only role in the ordeal is to approve the redistricting lines for the new district. This is so that people from Okolona will not get grouped in.
The board will consist of five members, three from the current boundaries of the Houston School District and two from the current boundaries of the Chickasaw County School District (Houlka).
The election will take place on Nov. 3 during the general election.
The new board will serve for three years, and in that time, they will be responsible for making sure that the consolidation goes smoothly, and making decisions that are necessary to ensure this.
Members of both school boards are eligible to run, they just have to qualify.
All candidates will be running at large.