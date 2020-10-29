Senior night is often the last time that an athlete will take the field, court or diamond at home. It is an emotional night for all involved including parents and friends where tears are shed, and hugs are passed all around.
For some seniors their last game at home might be even more important than graduation. These athletes have worked so hard to get to this moment that whenever it finally comes, it feels like it came much too quickly. If only they could have one more down, one more basket, one more home run, but they cannot. It is time now to get serious and think of their future.
While some players may play in Junior College and an even smaller few may play for a division 1 school, the vast majority of seniors will be going into the work force or off to colleges and universities. No choice is better than the other, the world needs plumbers and electricians just as much as they need ball players.
This year has also once again become a historically unprecedented year due to COVID-19. All of these players should be commended for doing so well with the off season and season that they did have. New rules, and fewer fans definitely played a part in how these students preformed. My hat is off to all players for taking this in stride and continuing on in the face of adversity.
To the fall athletic senior class of 2021 congratulations, and I can’t wait to see what you do next.